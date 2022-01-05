Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Raised to $65.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist increased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

NYSE PFE opened at $54.53 on Monday. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $306.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

