Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given a $51.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PFE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Independent Research raised shares of Pfizer to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.15.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in Pfizer by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 163,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 6,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.