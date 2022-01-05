PFG Advisors Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,224 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 41,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.72.

