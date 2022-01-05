PFG Advisors Sells 209 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after buying an additional 1,251,938 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,631,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,488,000 after buying an additional 37,849 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,618,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,884,000 after buying an additional 42,656 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,078,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,119,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,070,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,086,000 after purchasing an additional 53,322 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $158.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.13 and its 200-day moving average is $150.50. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $159.41.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

