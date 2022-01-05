PFG Advisors Purchases New Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,558,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,851,000.

Shares of IXG stock opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day moving average of $79.58. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $63.65 and a 12-month high of $84.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

