PFG Advisors Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 76,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 229,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 101,551 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,501,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $93.68 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.73 and a 1 year high of $96.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

