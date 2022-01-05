PFG Advisors Increases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 985 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,348.2% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 33,098 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 173.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 164,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,193,000 after acquiring an additional 104,458 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 46.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,152 shares of company stock worth $10,164,506. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $255.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.51, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.61.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

