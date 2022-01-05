PFG Advisors Grows Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 64.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $453,413,000 after purchasing an additional 353,917 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,087,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,064,000 after purchasing an additional 250,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $766,518,000 after purchasing an additional 190,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WST opened at $429.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.57. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

