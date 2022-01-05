PFG Advisors Decreases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $103.41 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $79.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.29.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.