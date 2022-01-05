Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Price Target Raised to €215.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from €200.00 ($227.27) to €215.00 ($244.32) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Pernod Ricard from €237.00 ($269.32) to €245.00 ($278.41) in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 22nd. AlphaValue raised Pernod Ricard to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

PDRDY stock remained flat at $$47.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $47.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.07.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

