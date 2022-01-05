Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €243.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) received a €243.00 ($276.14) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €195.00 ($221.59) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €215.00 ($244.32) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €215.83 ($245.27).

Shares of RI stock opened at €215.70 ($245.11) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €207.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €193.73. Pernod Ricard has a 12 month low of €107.25 ($121.88) and a 12 month high of €136.25 ($154.83).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

