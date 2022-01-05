Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the November 30th total of 89,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NYSE:PVL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.13. 38,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,303. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.39.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.