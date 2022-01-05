Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.91

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 10297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,548.91% and a net margin of 89.77%. The business had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 155.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $60,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $90,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 123.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 152,604 shares in the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)
Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
