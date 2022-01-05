Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.91

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 10297 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,548.91% and a net margin of 89.77%. The business had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 155.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the third quarter worth $60,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $90,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 123.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 152,604 shares in the last quarter. 9.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust operates as a trust of Southwest Bank. It holds interests in Texas Royalty and Waddell Ranch properties. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

