PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,118,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 31,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $173.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $239.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $174.01.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

