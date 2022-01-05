Peony (PNY) Price Hits $0.32

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $28.76 million and approximately $228,823.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 88,810,299 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

