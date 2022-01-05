Pendal Group Ltd Takes $303,000 Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,997,000 after purchasing an additional 397,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,472,000 after acquiring an additional 637,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,726,000 after acquiring an additional 62,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,168,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,297,000 after acquiring an additional 31,180 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,367,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,830,000 after acquiring an additional 67,483 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRO opened at $69.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.89. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $70.75. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.27.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

