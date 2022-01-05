Pendal Group Ltd Sells 66,313 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,313 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in American International Group were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in American International Group by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in American International Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $62.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

