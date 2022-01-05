Pendal Group Ltd Sells 1,469 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dover by 681.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dover by 334.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.92.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $181.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $115.88 and a 1-year high of $183.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.78.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.