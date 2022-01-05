Pendal Group Ltd Purchases New Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at about $266,947,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $126,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,873,000 after purchasing an additional 358,051 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,701,000 after purchasing an additional 316,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $324.04 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $247.41 and a 12 month high of $334.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.83.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

