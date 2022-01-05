Pendal Group Ltd Lowers Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 119,420 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

