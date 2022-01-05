Pendal Group Ltd Has $466,000 Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,349 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 20.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,504 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 293.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after buying an additional 618,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,411,000 after buying an additional 569,362 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,721,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 104.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after buying an additional 502,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $82.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

