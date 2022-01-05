Pendal Group Ltd Acquires 523 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Eaton were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Eaton by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $171.46 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.94. The company has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.72.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

