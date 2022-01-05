Pembroke Management LTD Purchases 1,111 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 601,447 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Globus Medical comprises about 3.5% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $46,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 490,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 17.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 14.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 10.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Shares of GMED stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.92. 3,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.31. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

