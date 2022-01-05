Pembroke Management LTD Increases Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 498,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Axos Financial accounts for about 1.9% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $25,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Axos Financial by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Axos Financial by 261.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of Axos Financial stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.51. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

