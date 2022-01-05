Pembroke Management LTD Grows Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,776 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $13,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,786,000 after purchasing an additional 32,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,642,000 after purchasing an additional 24,441 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 9.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,135,000 after purchasing an additional 62,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 14.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,108,000 after purchasing an additional 83,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Paycom Software by 4.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 599,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,261,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock traded down $17.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $387.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,205. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $302.44 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $452.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 137.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAYC shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.43.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

