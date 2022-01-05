Pembroke Management LTD Decreases Stock Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Pembroke Management LTD decreased its holdings in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,189,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,178 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 3.08% of International Money Express worth $19,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in International Money Express by 294.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 98,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IMXI shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

International Money Express stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.62. 4,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,160. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $641.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.54.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 44.08%. The company had revenue of $120.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $333,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Lisy sold 24,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $399,969.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,182,809. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

