PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives $54.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.56.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Truist reduced their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Johnson Rice cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,923. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.12 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $704.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.07%.

In related news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $48,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $255,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,959 shares of company stock worth $1,463,994. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 203.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 282.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.