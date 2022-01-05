PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $224.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $278.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PYPL. Truist Securities decreased their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.36.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $191.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.21. The company has a market cap of $224.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $179.15 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 158.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

