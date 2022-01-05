Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Up 62.5% in December

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PBHC remained flat at $$17.18 on Wednesday. 83 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.36 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

In related news, CFO Walter Rusnak acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $68,036 over the last ninety days. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,182 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp in the third quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 35.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

