Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives $18.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other Par Pacific news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $107,374.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Pate purchased 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $464,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 54,500 shares of company stock worth $728,770 and sold 767,971 shares worth $11,463,200. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 40.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 3.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 85.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 253.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 18.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PARR opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Par Pacific will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

