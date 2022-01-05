Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $140.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Papa John’s have outperformed the industry in the past year. The upside can be primarily attributed to product innovation, partnerships, international expansion and franchising initiatives. The company is continually striving to overcome barriers to expand in existing international markets and identify new market opportunities. Features like early access to new products coupled with better targeting of offers and promotions have been adding to the positives. Of late, earnings estimates for 2022 have moved up. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. Surge in cases, vaccinations and new variants continue to create a dynamic situation. This along with supply chain disruptions, inflation, and high costs associated with product launch, marketing campaigns and other sales-building initiatives is a concern.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PZZA. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.80.

PZZA opened at $125.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.45. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.27, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 59.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -341.46%.

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 8.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

