Pancake Bunny Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $495,853.00 (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Pancake Bunny has a market capitalization of $549,566.10 and approximately $495,853.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pancake Bunny coin can now be bought for $1.08 or 0.00002473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00056334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

