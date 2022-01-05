Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Receives C$48.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAAS. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Matthew Robert Andrews sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$407,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$983,490. Also, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.69, for a total value of C$30,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$317,242.53. Insiders have sold a total of 18,599 shares of company stock worth $562,000 in the last three months.

TSE:PAAS traded down C$0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,728. The firm has a market cap of C$6.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$32.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.83. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of C$27.65 and a 12 month high of C$50.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

