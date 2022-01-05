PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.68. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.24.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The business had revenue of $71.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $44,060.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $167,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,301,625. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PagerDuty by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in PagerDuty by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

