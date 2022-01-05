Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LIFE Financial Corporation is a savings and loan holding company for Life Bank. The company originates, purchases, sells, securitizes and services primarily non-conventional mortgage loans principally secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences. The Company makes Liberator Series loans, which are for the purchase of residential real property by borrowers who generally would not qualify for Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac loans, and Portfolio Series loans, which is debt consolidation loans for borrowers whose credit history qualifies them. “

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of PPBI opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $34,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $63,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654 in the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.