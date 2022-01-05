Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.54. Outfront Media posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 41.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after acquiring an additional 396,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after acquiring an additional 152,478 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 80.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 30.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at $27,259,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -67.20 and a beta of 1.77. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $28.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.56%.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

