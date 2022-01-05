Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.54. Outfront Media posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Outfront Media.
Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 41.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after acquiring an additional 396,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,574,000 after acquiring an additional 152,478 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 80.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 30.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the second quarter valued at $27,259,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -67.20 and a beta of 1.77. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $28.99.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.56%.
About Outfront Media
OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.
