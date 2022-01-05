Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Trading Up 4.9%

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCO) shares were up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.14. Approximately 70,798 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 147,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$409.88 million and a P/E ratio of -73.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.43.

Oroco Resource Company Profile (CVE:OCO)

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

