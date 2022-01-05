O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $780.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $654.89.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $2.13 on Wednesday, reaching $696.73. 1,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,599. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $710.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $659.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $621.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after buying an additional 619,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,622,000 after buying an additional 341,969 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,415,000 after buying an additional 305,067 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 385,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,014,000 after buying an additional 182,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

