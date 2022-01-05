OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Reaches $0.0798 on Top Exchanges

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0798 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $997,490.14 and $56,688.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00061224 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00072292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,569.17 or 0.08141097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00078269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,026.47 or 1.00422021 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007662 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

