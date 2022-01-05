OptiNose (OPTN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ: OPTN) recently:
- 12/25/2021 – OptiNose was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “
12/24/2021 – OptiNose was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
12/15/2021 – OptiNose was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
12/14/2021 – OptiNose was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.
12/9/2021 – OptiNose was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
12/4/2021 – OptiNose was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.
12/3/2021 – OptiNose was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 11/30/2021 – OptiNose had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
11/26/2021 – OptiNose was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.
11/25/2021 – OptiNose was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
11/20/2021 – OptiNose was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock.
- 11/17/2021 – OptiNose had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of OPTN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.89. 172,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,865. OptiNose, Inc. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $4.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.93.
OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.
