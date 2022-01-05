OptiNose (OPTN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ: OPTN) recently:

12/25/2021 – OptiNose was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

11/30/2021 – OptiNose had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

11/17/2021 – OptiNose had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OPTN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.89. 172,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,865. OptiNose, Inc. has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $4.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.93.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,966,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,777,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 27.1% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 331,900 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 748.6% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,110,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 979,820 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 932,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 19.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 117,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

