Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Short Interest Down 55.5% in December

Optimi Health (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the November 30th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OPTHF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. 32,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,306. Optimi Health has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $1.22.

