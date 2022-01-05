Oppenheimer Cuts iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Price Target to $16.00

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 172.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ICAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of iCAD from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $147.64 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.07. iCAD has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $21.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other iCAD news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Klein acquired 13,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,975 shares of company stock worth $159,761 and have sold 28,750 shares worth $271,025. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iCAD during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,440,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 324.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 224,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

