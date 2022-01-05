Oppenheimer Comments on Evaxion Biotech A/S’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVAX)

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.17) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.19). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Evaxion Biotech A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

EVAX stock opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

