One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.80

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.80 and last traded at $35.59, with a volume of 331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.28.

OLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Aegis upped their target price on One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, One Liberty Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $757.81 million, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.71.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 44.68%. On average, research analysts predict that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 106.51%.

In other news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $115,078.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $131,403 over the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

