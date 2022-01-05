ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.67 and last traded at $33.67. 26,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,519,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Williams Capital began coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.11.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the third quarter worth $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in ON in the third quarter worth $183,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in ON in the third quarter worth $125,194,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ON in the third quarter worth $66,382,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ON in the third quarter worth $44,751,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About ON (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

