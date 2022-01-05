ON (NYSE:ONON) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $33.67 and last traded at $33.67. 26,488 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,519,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Williams Capital began coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.11.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the third quarter worth $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in ON in the third quarter worth $183,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in ON in the third quarter worth $125,194,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ON in the third quarter worth $66,382,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ON in the third quarter worth $44,751,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
About ON (NYSE:ONON)
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
