Oikos Hits Market Cap of $879,041.45 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded up 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Oikos coin can now be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a market cap of $879,041.45 and $7,981.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00063139 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00072058 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,645.59 or 0.08007275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00078298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,774.53 or 1.00540485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Oikos Profile

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

