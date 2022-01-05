Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) Insider Richard King Buys 2,100 Shares

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC (LON:OIT) insider Richard King acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.26) per share, for a total transaction of £3,528 ($4,754.08).

Shares of LON OIT opened at GBX 167.76 ($2.26) on Wednesday. Odyssean Investment Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 123.75 ($1.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170 ($2.29). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 161.52. The company has a market capitalization of £158.81 million and a PE ratio of 3.46.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssean Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.