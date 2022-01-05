Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Up 4.6%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)’s stock price shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 8.41 and last traded at 8.41. 41,339 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,136,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.04.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTLY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $7.80 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 19.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is 15.10.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $338,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $938,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,883,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

