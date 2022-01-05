Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

Get Oatly Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 19.43.

NASDAQ:OTLY traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting 8.05. 239,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,382. The company has a fifty day moving average of 9.70 and a 200 day moving average of 15.10. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 7.46 and a twelve month high of 29.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The business had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTLY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oatly Group (OTLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.