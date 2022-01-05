O3Swap Price Tops $1.97 on Major Exchanges (O3)

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 4th. One O3Swap coin can now be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on major exchanges. O3Swap has a total market capitalization of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, O3Swap has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00063555 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00076542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.94 or 0.08193995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00080666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,354.24 or 1.00166650 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007536 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

